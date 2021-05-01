Barclays Reiterates “£104” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.