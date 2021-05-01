Barclays Upgrades Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

BCKIF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

