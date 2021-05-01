Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Barnes’ shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from strength across its Gimatic business, supported by its patented technologies and a strong market position. Also, the company's policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favour. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.65-$1.90 per share, suggesting growth of 8.2% at the mid-point from the year-ago reported figure. However, the company has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets mostly due to the COVID-related issues. Also, reduced aircraft utilization and lower component demand are likely to hamper its prospects. Moreover, its highly leveraged balance sheet might put pressure on profitability.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

