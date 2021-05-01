Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.50.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$46.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

