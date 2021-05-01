Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

