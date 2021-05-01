Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.24. 172,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.9124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.