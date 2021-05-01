BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harsco worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

