BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

VRSK stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

