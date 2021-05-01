BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

