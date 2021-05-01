BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

