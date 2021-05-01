BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $577.27 million, a P/E ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

