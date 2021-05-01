BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.25.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BCE stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.10. 1,855,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,304. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

