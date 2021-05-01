BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 997,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.39.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

