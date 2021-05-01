Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Beacon has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $34,986.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 217.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,630,553 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

