Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.