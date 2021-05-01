Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

