Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

