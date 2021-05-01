Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

