Beetle Coin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $456,365.26 and $554,765.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,506,248 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.