Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BFSA stock opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.39. Befesa has a 1-year low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 1-year high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

