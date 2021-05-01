Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

