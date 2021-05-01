Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,327 ($30.40) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $96,317,216.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

