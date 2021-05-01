Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.51. 4,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,064,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Specifically, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

