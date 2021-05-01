Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berry stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $491.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

