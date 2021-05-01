Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $65.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 928,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

