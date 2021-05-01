Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.54 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

