Bfsg LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.39.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

