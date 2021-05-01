Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bunge by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 306,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

