Bfsg LLC Invests $730,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

TWLO opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.91. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.