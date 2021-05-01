Bfsg LLC Purchases 4,183 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.