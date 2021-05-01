Bfsg LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.