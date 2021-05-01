Bfsg LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $51.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

