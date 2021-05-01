Bfsg LLC Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. POSCO has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

