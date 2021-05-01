BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

