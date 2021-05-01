BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.52. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 15,290 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.