BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.95 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $435.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. 1,445,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

