BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

