Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

