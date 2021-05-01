Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,649,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

