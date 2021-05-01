Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

