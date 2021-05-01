Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$3.13. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 554,022 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$829.73 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

