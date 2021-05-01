Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 959,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $5,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

