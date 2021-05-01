Bitblocks Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $1.54 million and $3,290.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,734.81 or 1.00263932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00041843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00184747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 267,066,938 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

