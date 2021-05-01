Bitgear (GEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Bitgear has traded 152.9% higher against the dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $4.06 million and $171,228.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.