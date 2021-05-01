Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0081

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $610,578.56 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.00478472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

