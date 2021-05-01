BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.86. 3,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

