Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.