BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025520 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 214% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,632,853 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.