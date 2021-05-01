BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

BKCC opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Earnings History for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit