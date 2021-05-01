BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

BKCC opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

