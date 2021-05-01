BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

MYD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

